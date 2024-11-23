Carnival 2025 to be launched on November 23

Patrice Roberts - Melissa Doughty

Patrice Roberts, Karene Asche, KMC and Nishard M are among the artistes leading the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) launch of Carnival 2025.

The free event takes place onNovember 23 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain from 3.30 pm.

It begins with an invocation ceremony, followed by a Carnival parade along the Drag.

Calypso, soca, pan, mas and more will be on display.

NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said the commission hoped to present an authentic Carnival season and wanted to enhance the nation's cultural and tourism offerings.

“We are focused on improving our product, as it continues to significantly contribute to our nation’s coffers. We intend to use this launch to remind everyone of what makes TT Carnival unique and second to none,” he said.