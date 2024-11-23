2 Debe men held for chopping ‘Beatle’

- File photo

TWO men from Debe are in police custody in connection with the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man who was chopped on November 10, in the community.

Barrackpore police arrested the suspects, aged 37 and 40, on November 21.

The two face two charges of attempted murder and robbery with violence which stemmed from the incident. Once charged, the suspects are expected to face a High Court master in the South B Criminal Court.

The victim, Avinash “Beatle” Balroop, spent a week at the San Fernando General Hospital and was later discharged.

The police said Balroop was liming at a bar on November 10, at Lall Beharry Trace in Debe, where he had an altercation with a group of people.

He left at around 10.45 pm, and was ambushed about a quarter of a mile from the bar along the road.

Balroop was chopped on his head and hands, and also robbed of several personal items. His two attackers escaped in a van.

The police were notified and Barrackpore and San Fernando CID responded.

PC Esahack is leading the investigation.