Pork, pan, parang at Harvard Club lime

Harvard Harps Steel Orchestra. - File photo

Pork, pan and parang in the Harvard Village will be the central attraction when the Harvard Club holds its Christmas lime on November 30 at 106 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

Entertainment will come from popular artistes, who will perform live from 7 pm.

Singer Oscar B will host the event.

Oscar B, who has been recording and performing professionally for over 30 years with the likes of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and Blue Ventures band, is well known for lead vocals on the hits Soca Butterfly and Soca Tatie, a media release said.

Performers will include Road Block Steel Orchestra, a versatile pan ensemble that incorporates conventional musical instruments and vocals, Massy All Stars Youth Steel Orchestra, Queen Alana, parang bands Levantamientos and La Mansion, and Harvard Harps Steel Orchestra. Festive DJ music will be supplied by DJ Alkapone of Wack Radio.

Patrons will get a complimentary drink, a taste of the pork, free ponche de creme, homemade wine shots, a bite of black cake and sweet bread, the release said. Seasonal eats and drinks will be on sale.

Gates open from 6 pm.

Tickets are available at the Harvard Club.