Debe dentist sued to repay $125k of ex-boyfriend's loan

A Debe dentist is facing a $125,000 lawsuit for allegedly guaranteeing a loan for her ex-boyfriend, who is now in jail and has failed to repay the full amount.

Siparia businesman Gerard Tang Foon sued Sharmila Ramroop, saying he entered an investment agreement with Ramroop and her ex-partner Farand Deonanan for the latter’s taxi service company.

Tang Foon claims a substantial financial loss after lending $250,000 under the 2021 agreement, for which Ramroop acted as guarantor.

Tang Foon’s lawsuit was expected to go to trial this week but will now take place in February 2025. Justice Frank Seepersad is presiding over the case.

Tang Foon alleges the funds were to support the operations of Package Taxi Ltd, a company owned by Deonanan. Ramroop admitted she was a director.

Tang Foon said despite assurances, only $124,996 was partially repaid, leaving a balance of $125,004 outstanding. Efforts to recover the debt, including formal demands and attempts at negotiation, have been unsuccessful, prompting Tang Foon to seek judicial intervention.

In court filings, Tang Foon described signing the agreement at Deonanan’s Palmiste home, in the presence of his attorney and witnesses, including his brother. He said Ramroop willingly signed the agreement, fully understanding her role as guarantor. He contends that Ramroop's claims of undue influence are baseless, and that no pressure or coercion occurred during or after the transaction.

Ramroop disputes these assertions, saying she signed under the belief the funds were critical to the company’s survival.

She alleges deception by Deonanan, who, she claims, persuaded her to act out of sympathy for the company’s financial difficulties.

Additionally, she denies receiving any portion of the loan and maintains that she was coerced into assuming liability for repayment.

Her defence also refers to an incident in November 2022 when Tang Foon allegedly sent a bailiff to her dental practice, which she describes as harassment.

Tang Foon said he learned from media reports that Deonanan had been jailed for larceny convictions linked to fraudulent car sales. His current whereabouts remain unknown. He said he went to Ramroop's dental practice seeking to settle the dispute amicably.

Tang Foon asserts that Package Taxi Ltd, where both defendants served as directors, was effectively a "shelf company" with no significant assets. He argues that Ramroop, as a director, indirectly benefited from the loan, despite her claims of ignorance.

Tang Foon is seeking full repayment of the outstanding balance, interest on the debt and damages for financial hardship caused by the defendants' alleged breach of contract.

Attorney Abdel Mohammed represents him. Robin Ramoutar represents Ramroop.