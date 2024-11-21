Penal pensioner found dead in abandoned car

Police cordon off the area at which Winston Thomas, 68, was found dead in the backseat of his car which was abandoned off the Golconda merger on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on November 21. - Photo by Rishard Khan

THE search for abducted Penal pensioner Winston Thomas, 68, ended when his body was found in his car around midday on November 21, on the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Golconda.

Thomas was found in the back seat with his hands bound behind his back, what appeared to be a stab wound to his head, and was covered with clothes.

The car was found off the Golconda merger lane on to the northbound lane of the highway. It had a flat tyre.

Police said they received a report that Thomas was taken away from his Rock Road, Penal home around 2.15 am on November 21.

He was beaten before being forced into his car by a group of men who also stole several items from his house.

A report was made to the police. Relatives got in touch with members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) and since 5 am, searches were being made for Thomas. HSRT head Vallence Rambharat told Newsday information posted by members of the public on the HSRT's FB page eventually led to Thomas's car being found.

>

Up to 1 pm, police were still processing the crime scene.

This is a developing story and there will be an update when new information comes to hand.