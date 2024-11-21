Hinds: Use restorative justice to heal victims, offenders

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds. - File photo

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says restorative justice can provide a cheaper alternative to incarceration, plus better outcomes for both victim and offender.

He was addressing the opening ceremony and panel discussion to mark Restorative Justice Week on November 18 at the Prisons Sports Club, as reported in a ministry statement.

It was hosted by the Prison Service and the ministry's Penal Reform and Transformation Unit (PRTU) under the theme, Crime Hurts, Justice Must Heal.

Hinds said restorative justice emphasised repairing harm caused by criminal behaviour.

"It prioritises accountability, rehabilitation and the involvement of all stakeholders in the resolution process," he said.

"It is an alternative to incarceration or statutory punishment for crime and it is about finding a way to establish communication between the offender and victim.

"For offenders, the restorative justice programme offers an opportunity to take responsibility for the harm they have caused. For the victims, it aims to reduce the feeling of anger and powerlessness."

Hinds said restorative justice can reduce the rate of recidivism by meaningful accountability and healing for victims and communities affected by crime.

It remains a very cost-effective alternative to traditional justice systems.

The statement said the concept of restorative justice was formalised in TT by the First Report of the Cabinet-appointed Task Force on Prison Reform and Transformation in 2002.

The prison service and ministry said they continue to seek the best way to introduce restorative justice into TT's penal operations, to help modernise the criminal justice system and reduce recidivism. The prison service urged all to heed the voices, stories and solutions that inspire change.

"Together let us embrace a justice system rooted in accountability, empathy and hope."

Those present included Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe, Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Sherwin Bruce, Asst Commissioner of Prisons Charmaine Johnson and the PRTU's Walter Alexander.