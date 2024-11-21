COP: TTPS ensuring children grow in safe, nurturing environment

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - Photo by Roger Jacob

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said the TTPS is daily inspiring, guiding and supporting the nation's youth through several outreach programmes.

She made this point in a press release in which she extended greetings on the occasion of World Children’s Day, which is dedicated to championing the rights, welfare, and future of children worldwide.

In a media release on November 20, she said the nation’s future is being shaped in the hearts of its children, and their voices must be amplified, and their challenges addressed.

Issues she highlighted in need of addressing are violence, exploitation and child labour: access to technology: and navigating the expanding digital world.

Harewood-Christopher said the TTPS remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering positive relationships with children and youth across the country. She stressed the TTPS’s role extends far beyond law enforcement.

“Through daily interactions and targeted initiatives, we work to inspire, guide, and support the development of young minds. While school visits by our officers are often associated with addressing errant behaviour or incidents near educational institutions, they represent so much more.”

She added officers routinely engage with students through lectures, mentorship programmes and interactive sessions designed to encourage good decision-making, build resilience, and reinforce positive values.

“This commitment is further reflected in the legacy of the Police Youth Clubs, which proudly celebrated their 50th anniversary in October this year. The more than 90 active youth clubs, firmly rooted within communities nationwide, have become a pillar of youth development in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Harewood-Christopher said, for five decades, officers have dedicated themselves to listening to children, providing guidance and creating opportunities for young people to reach their full potential.

“As we commemorate World Children’s Day, we reaffirm our dedication to safeguarding the rights of every child and creating a future where they can thrive as we continue to invest in our children and ensure they are equipped to lead us toward a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow."

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year.