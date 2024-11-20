UTT, Netball Trinidad and Tobago sign MOU

Sherry-ann Blackburn, President of the TT netball association - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netball TT (NTT), to develop and enhance the psychological skills of its national team members, through customised sport psychology programmes.

“This MoU emphasises UTT’s commitment to ensure the versatility of its graduates,” a statement said on November 19.

The collaboration will offer focused support to NTT by conducting specialised research in sport psychology, psychological assessment, and mental skills training.

These pursuits will then provide opportunities to enhance the performance of NTT’s national team members in the areas of research in sport psychology, psychological testing and mind management skills.

“The partnership also aims to foster an environment of ethical excellence in all psychological practices, as the guidelines specified by the Association of Applied Sport Psychology will be observed – which are also fundamental components of UTT’s operations,” it added.

Professor Stephen Joseph, UTT’s acting president, said, “We are excited about the potential outcomes of this collaboration and its alignment with UTT’s vision, to bridge academia and community development through innovation and strategic partnerships.”

NTT president Sherry-Ann Blackburn also underscored the importance of developing the holistic athlete. She also lauded the university’s efforts, as the collaboration demonstrates the power of communities sharing a common goal to provide a stronger foundation for athletes.

“Through this partnership, both UTT and NTT are dedicated to advancing sports psychology as a core element of athlete development, and supporting national athletes in reaching their full potential,” the statement concluded.