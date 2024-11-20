Teams gear up for Super50 semis: Red Force look to top order

In this photo taken on November 3, Red Force batsman Amir Jangoo goes on the attack against Leeward Islands in a Super50 Cup match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CWI Media

THERE are only four teams left standing in the CG United Super50 Cup being played in Trinidad – TT Red Force, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride. Red Force play Pride in semifinal one on November 20, followed by semifinal two on November 21. Both matches will be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy at 1 pm. The champions will be crowned when the final takes place at the Brian Lara venue on November 23.

The weather has played its part in the tournament as many matches have ended in a no result because of rain or determined by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The Red Force and the Scorpions have been the most consistent teams in the tournament with only one defeat each in the preliminary phase, which saw every team playing seven matches. This reporter reflects on the preliminary phase of the tournament and what players to look out for in the semifinals.

RED FORCE BATTING TRIO UNSTOPPABLE

Amir Jangoo, Kjorn Ottley and Tion Webster have scored the bulk of the runs for Red Force, combining to hit 941 runs, two centuries and six fifties in the tournament. Jangoo is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 430 runs, including one century and three fifties. He is averaging a whopping 107.50.

>

Ottley has scored 280 runs and Webster has cracked 231.

They are elated for each other's success. In the last Red Force round-robin match against Pride, Jangoo celebrated Ottley's century like it was his own as he punched the air in jubilation.

Ottley, speaking to TT Red Force media and Newsday after the victory against Pride, said, "I think that is where the energy comes from (in the team). Everybody is happy for everyone when they do well."

Red Force head coach David Furlonge said they are playing as a team. "It is not just about their friendship (that has led to the success)...it is a total team effort."

The Red Force middle order, which includes Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie and Yannic Cariah, has had little to do with the bat because of the top order's prolific showing.

Furlonge said they will be ready if needed. "They have been in the nets a lot and we bat deep...I think whoever has to step up will step up at the right time."

In seven preliminary matches, Mohammed has batted only four times, Goolie three times and Cariah once.

The performances of the Red Force spinners may have been overlooked, but the efforts of leg spinner Cariah and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre are worth mentioning.

Cariah is third in the bowling charts with 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.85. Pierre has grabbed ten wickets and has made scoring difficult for batsmen, only conceding 3.50 runs per over.

>

Red Force were without wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva and fast bowler Anderson Phillip for the last two preliminary matches as they have international duty with the West Indies Test team. Red Force will continue to be without the pair, but will welcome the return of Terrance Hinds, who returns from West Indies T20 duty.

Looking ahead to the knockout phase, Furlonge said, "As long as they remained focused, stick with the game plan; that is all we ask of them." The Red Force coach said the fielding can improve.

PRIDE AIM TO END RED FORCE CAMPAIGN

Like Red Force openers Ottley and Webster, Pride's Leniko Boucher is taking care of business at the top of the order. He has cracked three fifties and is fourth in the batting chart with 282 runs.

Pride captain Kyle Mayers has had a disappointing campaign, considering his international experience. More may be needed from him to take pressure off the other batsmen. They will be without their left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who is on the West Indies Test team. Warrican picked up 13 wickets in five matches before leaving the Bajan camp.

GREAVES ON FIRE, CORNWALL TORMENTING BATTERS

Hurricanes ended the preliminary phase in third position with four wins and three losses, with opener Justin Greaves leading from the front.

The elegant right-handed batsman has scored 401 runs in just five innings with three consecutive centuries to start the tournament. One of the centuries Greaves scored was against Red Force, hitting 151 not out to guide Hurricanes to victory. However, after playing five matches he had to leave the team to start preparations for the West Indies two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Captain Rahkeem Cornwall will be confident heading into the semifinals after having one of the most brilliant performances in the final round against Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Queen's Park Oval. Cornwall grabbed 6/20 with his off spin, then struck 84 not out off 39 balls to steer Hurricanes to victory.

>

His six-wicket performance was his best individual effort with the ball, but he has been consistent. Cornwall is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 19 wickets.

SCORPIONS AIM TO STING

Fast bowler Marquino Mindley is second behind Cornwall with 16 wickets to his name. He proved to be a handful for the Hurricanes when the teams met on November 15 in the preliminary phase, snatching 5/28 in eight overs.

Scorpions skipper John Campbell may be counting on his pacer to deliver again when they face Hurricanes in the second semifinal.

Experienced batsman Jermaine Blackwood has been the team's best batsman with 244 runs at an average of 48.80. Scorpions will need more from their top order as Carlos Brown and Kirk McKenzie have not contributed regularly.