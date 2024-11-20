St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain, Diego Central into Girls intercol north zone final

St Joseph Convent Port of Spain's Anushka Persad (L) tries to get the better of Bishop Anstey High's D’nae Bradshaw during the SSFL Coca-Cola Intercol Girls' North Zone semifinal at the St Mary’s College ground on November 19, 2024 in Port of Spain. - Daniel Prentice

ST JOSEPH’S Convent Port of Spain and Diego Martin Central advanced to the Girls’ Intercol north zone final after securing convincing wins in their respective semifinal matches on November 19.

At St Mary’s College Grounds in St Clair, Rori Gittens scored a first-half hat-trick to power St Joseph’s Convent to a commanding 5-1 victory over Bishop Anstey High School.

Gittens got off the mark as early as the third minute. Seven minutes later, she found the back of the net again to give St Joseph’s Convent a 2-0 cushion.

Bishop Anstey’s Gabriela Jackson halved the deficit in the 27th minute but St Joseph’s Kaitlyn Darwent restored their two-goal advantage in the 35th.

Just three minutes later, Toliya Harris scored past the Bishop Anstey goalkeeper to make it 4-1. And just before half time, Gittens secured her hat-trick by slotting home another. So it remained until the final whistle, which saw St Joseph’s advance to the zonal title match.

In the other semi-final at Diego Martin North grounds, a hat-trick from Mariah Williams guided Diego Martin Central to a cool 3-0 triumph over Tranquillity Secondary.

Williams scored two goals inside the first 45 minutes and put the icing on the cake with another in the second period to set up an exciting final on November 21.