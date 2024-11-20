Hefty fine for Debe man for drunk driving, resisting arrest, cursing cop

A truck driver from Debe got a hefty fine on November 19 after pleading guilty to drunk driving, resisting arrest and using obscene language.

Jamason Moonasar faced senior magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Traffic Court. She fined him a total of $20,200: $10,000 for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, $10,000 for resisting PC Deolal and $200 for using obscene language. He has a year to pay the fines.

Moonasar was one of several people arrested over the weekend in an exercise led by Sgt Ramnarine of the Southern Division Road Enforcement Task Force in the San Fernando West area.

The police contended that while trying to arrest him for DUI, he began cursing and violently pulled away. They managed to subdue and arrest him.

In passing the sentences, the magistrate remarked that Moonasar had been previously before the court for similar offences, for one of which he was reprimanded and discharged.

His latest actions, she said, show a lack of respect for the law.

Under Section 59 of the Police Service Act 2006, anyone who assaults, obstructs or resists a police officer in the execution of their duties can face a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.

Several other people faced the same magistrate on DUI charges. They were arrested in the same police exercise.

Ravi Baboolal of San Fernando and Allister Ali of Tarodale both pleaded guilty to drunk driving – exceeding the legal limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The magistrate fined Baboolal $10,000 and allowed him 18 months to pay or, in default, serve two years' simple imprisonment. The magistrate also disqualified him from driving for a year, effective November 19.

Ali was fined $5,000, which he must pay within a year or, in default, serve one year of simple imprisonment. WPC Hamilton laid both charges.

Devon Joseph of Tarouba Road in Marabella was fined $5,000 after he pleaded guilty to drunk driving. Joseph has a year to pay the fine or, in default, serve a year of simple imprisonment. PC Sujeet Ramcharan laid the charge.

Earlier, on November 18, Joshua Chaitoo of Dow Village in South Oropouche pleaded guilty to drunk driving before Chankar, who fined him $10,000. He was given a year to pay or, in default, serve two years' hard labour.

PC Ramcharan laid the charge.

