MPowerTT programme champions men's health in Belmont

From left, Kristal Alfred, registered psychiatric nurse from North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) tests the blood pressure of Kendell Harry of CLICO Credit Union at the MpowerTT Men's Health & Wellness Day in commemoration of International Men's Day at Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Road, Belmont on November 18. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

IN commemoration of Men’s Health Day, MPowerTT held a Men’s Health and Wellness Day at the Belmont Community Centre on November 18.

The lively event, attended by around 80 people, featured health screenings such as eye, blood-pressure and cholesterol tests as well as games and a fitness demonstration. Representatives from CLICO Credit Union also joined in to provide personalised financial guidance for those in attendance.

“The theme for this year is Men’s Health Champions, so we wanted to do something that forced on Men’s health on the whole," said MPowerTT programme manager Joy Benjamin.

A resident of the area who only wished to be identified as Kwesi took full advantage of the health screening services available.

“It went well and the hospitality was very good. It’s a great thing for the community, especially for men. Men really need to step up and try and see about themselves. We tend to have a lot of responsibilities and we more deal with that and we don’t deal with ourselves.

>

“So having something like this, especially for free, will encourage us to come out and see about it.”

Anthonio Baptiste, a mentor at MPowerTT, spoke to Newsday about the significance of the event.

“It’s a necessary thing, and I think it's great that MPowerTT chose to do it, because they already have a certain amount of influence on the young men in the community.

“What we’re seeing is young men, who are attached to the programme, coming out and getting the types of screenings that they wouldn’t do in their everyday life. These are things that men do not go out of their way to get done. So to bring it into a space where they’re already familiar and comfortable, I think was a brilliant idea.”

Newsday also spoke to Isiah Mandley, a 22-year-old graduate of the MPowerTT programme, who gave his thoughts about the initiative.

“I would like to commend all the nurses, all the doctors and all the staff who took their time to be here, because this is a real positive thing in ghetto communities especially.

“It have some who might be a little shy to go in the hospital and see what’s going on with their health, so for them to bring us in a friendly environment where you can come and feel safe and comfortable and have all these tests, I thankful for that.”

Mandley said the MPower programme has given him much-needed life guidance.

>

“MPower really helped me in the sense of the way that I think and the way I respond to certain situations. Even recently I was met with some challenges and I get to see where I actually take the time to put what I learn to use.

“These is the things I thankful for, because without that authority and that guidance, I might've still be smoking plenty every day and liming all over the place. It show me a new way of life. So I’m trying to embrace it and put it to use.”

MPowerTT is an initiative of the Sport and Community Development Ministry which focuses on bettering young men, especially in high-risk communities. The programme is geared towards men between 16 and 40, providing mentorship, soft-skills training and career guidance to its members, and will continue its next cycle in the early months of 2025.

In its continued efforts to promote men’s health, the ministry will also hold a men's support group meeting on November 28 at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre. Themed Wellness In Style, the meeting will focus on health, wellness and confidence-building and provide counselling to those attending. Registration for the meeting via the ministry’s website is free.