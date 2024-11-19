Hillview pip Arima to east zone under-16 title on penalties

HILLVIEW College won the Secondary Schools Football League’s (SSFL) east zone under-16 league title in dramatic fashion at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on November 15 when they defeated Arima North Secondary via penalty kicks.

After the teams ended regulation time tied at 1-1, the youngsters from Hillview held their nerve as they won an enthralling shootout by a 9-8 margin to hand the Arima school their fourth penalty shootout loss this week.

Jaylen Hinds gave Hillview the lead in the sixth minute, with Kaelon La Foucade grabbing a vital equaliser for the “Dial Dynamos” deep into the second half with a goal in the 76th minute.

Try as they might, Arima were unable to edge their Hillview counterparts in a lengthy penalty sequence. It was not the best of weeks for Arima from the penalty spot. Last Monday, they lost two east zone finals via the dreaded lottery in a doubleheader at the Arima Velodrome as Holy Cross College beat them to the under-14 crown, with San Juan North Secondary winning the boys’ senior under-20 division title.

Two days later, Arima suffered another heartbreak loss at the Arima Velodrome when fellow premier division outfit Trinity College East defeated them 5-4 on penalties to progress to the east zone intercol final after a goalless draw.

Arima won last year’s east zone intercol trophy after defeating San Juan North Secondary by a 15-14 margin in a marathon penalty shootout in Malabar.