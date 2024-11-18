The perils of living in Trinidad and Tobago

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: What is really going on in this country?

The struggle for safety and security has become a distressing reality for many of us, leading to a growing feeling of frustration and helplessness. We want to feel safe. It’s truly upsetting to think that after a long week of work, the simplest joys – like dining out or catching up with friends – seem like far-off dreams, overshadowed by the threats that loom over our daily lives.

While the Minister of National Security and the Prime Minister may traverse this chaotic landscape, protected by security detail and flashing lights, the rest of us are left to confront a troubling truth: we just want to feel safe. The anxiety that comes with every outing, every trip to the grocery store or restaurant, is wearing down the very fabric of our communities.

Adding to this sense of unease is the rising cost of living, which is already stretching family finances. Home invasions, extortion, carjackings, and kidnappings have all spiked, creating a climate of fear in what should be the safety of our homes, schools, churches, and even our favourite dining spots.

Recent cuts in US dollar access and banks lowering credit card limits only contribute to the economic strain many are facing, making life even harder.

What is particularly alarming is the apparent indifference to these urgent issues. Citizens deserve the chance to relax, to gather with loved ones in safe spaces, and to trust that their communities provide security and comfort. Instead, we find ourselves questioning where – if anywhere – is truly safe.

From the crumbling roads that make travel hazardous to the constant feeling of vulnerability that follows us everywhere, it raises the question: what more must we endure before our voices are taken seriously?

We urge those in authority to tackle these growing concerns with not just words, but real solutions. Don’t utter political words to fool the citizens. The safety and well-being of citizens should always be the top priority. We deserve to live without fear and to regain the joy of everyday life in this beautiful country.

It’s time for a change, and we must unite in calling for it together.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail