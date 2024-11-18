Show goodwill to flood victims
THE EDITOR: We are in the Christmas season. A season of goodwill and giving to those in need that they may have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Some of our nationals have been devastated by recent floods and have incurred thousands of dollars worth of damage to their property. It will be most Christian-like of the Finance Minister if he were to reimburse those flood victims who have paid their property tax and exempt those who are yet to pay.
IQUBAL HYDAL
Felicity
Comments
"Show goodwill to flood victims"