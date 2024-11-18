Show goodwill to flood victims

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - File Photo

THE EDITOR: We are in the Christmas season. A season of goodwill and giving to those in need that they may have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Some of our nationals have been devastated by recent floods and have incurred thousands of dollars worth of damage to their property. It will be most Christian-like of the Finance Minister if he were to reimburse those flood victims who have paid their property tax and exempt those who are yet to pay.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity