Pan Trinbago president: Invest in pan, invest in Trinidad and Tobago

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRESIDENT of Pan Trinbago Beverly Ramsey-Moore made a clarion call for Trinidad and Tobago to invest in its national instrument at the launch of Panorama 2025 at Phase II Pan Groove’s headquarters on Hamilton Street, Woodbrook, on November 17.

Ramsey-Moore went off-script and spoke from the heart as she made the call in her opening remarks.

“When you invest in pan, you invest in the youth of the nation; you invest in our senior citizens; you invest in all of Trinidad and Tobago.

"So when we ask you to pay to come in – because you know people don’t like to pay to hear pan – you are investing in the indigenous part of the culture. When you pay at the gates, you touch the lives of so many people.”

Patrons had to pay $200 at the door to enter the show. There was also a two-for-one special for $300.

The Phase II panyard was packed with vendors serving bake and shark, fries and other dishes and an open bar. There were vendors outside the venue as well, serving grilled food.

Ramsey-Moore also recognised the government’s contribution in investing over $140 million in Carnival. She said this benefits the entire cultural ecosystem.

She reminded the audience that preliminary shows for the Panorama are free, but after that, you pay a fee.

Minister of Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said the government will continue to support steelpan and the culture of TT. He said the government will also continue its support of unsponsored steelbands through remittances.

“(Panorama) has been, for over six decades, the most authentic celebration of music in TT. It is not just a celebration of music, but a celebration of each and every panman and panwoman, and every community that comes together to produce these steelbands to play beautiful music for all of us.”

“Panorama 2025 promises to be an amazing experience. Government continues to do all to support Panorama 2025 and the steelpan movement.”

The Panorama launch featured winners from all the categories of Panorama 2024, including Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra, the 2024 medium band winners; Chord Masters, the 2024 single pan winners; and BP Renegades, the Panorama champions.

The pan action for 2025 will begin this month, with the single pan preliminaries set to be held from Friday. Competitions in several zones in the country over the next few months will culminate in the national large conventional band finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah on March 1.

Special reserve tickets for the Grand Stand cost $850, reserve tickets cost $700 and regular Grand Stand and North Stand tickets cost $500 and $400 respectively.

