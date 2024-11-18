Otaheite woman, 62, kidnapped, Tasered, raped, robbed by 'policeman'

- File photo

A Sunday-morning trip to a poultry shop turned into a nightmare for a 62-year-old Otaheite woman after she was kidnapped, Tasered and raped by a man who claimed he was a police officer.

The woman told police she was standing on the Southern Main Road near SM Jaleel in Oropouche waiting for a taxi to go to a nearby poultry shop in Aripero on November 17.

She said a black SUV heading toward San Fernando from La Brea pulled up alongside, driven by a man who appeared to be in his late 30s or early 40s. He asked where she was heading and after telling him, she said, she jumped into the front passenger seat, believing it to be a PH car.

She said the car drove up to the roundabout at the Shore of Peace cremation site and turned around to head to Aripero.

But then, she said, the driver passed the poultry shop and when she asked to be dropped off, he told her he was going to check a friend, after which he would drop her.

She said the man took her to Grant Trace, and as she was frightened by now, she told him her husband was an ex-police officer.

The man then told her he was a police officer attached to the Southern Division, she said. He was not dressed in anything resembling a police uniform at the time.

She said he pulled into an unknown lonely area and performed the sexual act, during which she was Tasered.

He then drove a short distance away and told her to get out of the car. He did not allow her to take her bag, containing money and her cellphone.

The woman said she walked along the lonely road until she saw the highway and walked along the northbound lane until she arrived home before going to the Oropouche Police Station to report what had happened.

She was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility for examination. Doctors told police she had injuries to her genital area.

South Western Division police are investigating.