Zum-Zum celebrates World Children’s Day with Caribbean storytelling

A scene from the story Avocado and Zaboca. -

ZUM-ZUM Museum, a Caribbean heritage museum designed exclusively for young children, will celebrate World Children’s Day with Zum-Zum Storytime, a series of indigenous Caribbean folktales brought to life by the celebrated dance theatre group, Continuum Dance Project.

The show will feature stories for children four-eight, with short musical interludes. “We’re keen to show innovation in local “edutainment” through cultural heritage and concern for the environment, while showing the children a fun time. World Children’s Day presented the perfect opportunity,” said Sonja Dumas, founder and director of Zum-Zum Museum in a news release on November 14.

The shows are on November 23 and 24, at 4 pm at the Little Carib Theatre in Woodbrook.

Tickets are on sale at the Little Carib Theatre, Bread Basket in St Ann’s and at islandetickets.com