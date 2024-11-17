The story of the coconut

Dehusked dried coconuts. -

By Wilma Cowan Charles

THE coconut palm (Cocos nucifera), a member of the palm tree family Arecaceae and the only living species of the genus Cocos, is often referred to as the King of Palms and the Tree of Life. It has earned these titles because every part of this magnificent tree except the roots, can be used – from the trunk to the fruit.

Symbolic of the Caribbean with its sun, sea and coconut-palm images, the coconut tree can be mistaken for a native of this part of the world, but in fact it originated in the Pacific region, where to this day it is the mainstay of the people living there. To the Samoans, the coconut tree represents “life, resilience and sustenance,” and is considered to be the most valuable plant in Samoa.

Brought to the Caribbean by Spanish and other European settlers during the first half of the 16th century, the coconut tree flourished on the warm, sunny beach environment, as can be seen here in the coastal areas of Mayaro and elsewhere. In fact, a coconut tree can be seen near practically every home in Trinidad and Tobago.

A coconut tree has a single grey trunk and long pinnate leaves.

There are two main varieties, the tall palm and the dwarf palm. The tall palm has a long lifespan and is a common sight in Caribbean backyards. It can grow to a height of 82 feet, which is one reason why the fruit is left to dry on the tree, fall and be harvested.

The nuts of the dwarf palm may be yellow, red or green. Desired by many because of the sweet quality and quantity of its water and accessibility to the nuts, this variety grows to an average height of 26-32 feet.

The hybrid (cross) is a product of the tall and dwarf varieties.

Within these three types there are many cultivars (cultivated varieties), but the hybrids have the advantages of early fruiting, high yields and disease resistance.

The coconut palm supplies mankind with food, shelter, medicine, cosmetics and charcoal, to name a few benefits. In addition, the dried nut and brooms, made from the spine of the leaf, form an integral part in some religious ceremonies.

The milk from the nut is used to produce coconut oil for cooking, cosmetics and for making soaps.

The coconut is a major part of Caribbean cuisine. Who can forget the taste of a home-made sweetbread, coconut drops, sugar cake or toolum? Coconut ice cream is still the number-one favourite on the ice-cream vendor's list and every Trini will tell you that callaloo is not the same without coconut milk in its preparation.

In folk medicine, water from a young coconut is known to be a remedy for gripe in young babies as well as for other ailments; and connoisseurs know how well coconut water mixes with some alcoholic beverages. In the Caribbean during the lean years of World War II, butter was scarce, so homemakers used coconut milk to enrich the coconut bakes they made for meals.

In many communities coconut branches are woven to make tents, fences, mats, hats and footwear. The husks provide a growing medium for the anthurium lily, and in the good old days were used as brushes for scrubbing floors. Back then, mattresses were filled with coconut fibre, which first had to be stripped from the husks and beaten with sticks to loosen, before being stuffed into the mattress sack – not an easy task.

The fibre (coir) is used to form the base for hanging baskets and the shell burns better than charcoal in coalpots and barbecue pits.

This same hard shell is crafted into jewellery and other decorative items, and the stalks and sheaves from the nut clusters have been transformed into beautiful decorative wreaths and tropical arrangements.

For youngsters, a bat fashioned from a coconut branch was an ideal and inexpensive piece of equipment for playing cricket.

Like most plants the coconut palm can become infected with pests and diseases. Here in Trinidad and Tobago many of our plantations have been decimated by the red ring disease, but there are other existing dangers to this mighty palm. The Ministry of Agriculture has been researching and is continuing to work on finding a remedy for these problems. We must cherish and preserve this icon of Caribbean life.

