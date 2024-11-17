Pride TT wants justice for slain activist

FLASHBACK: A police officer speak with members of PrideTT during a demonstration outside the Parliament in Port of Spain in 2023. - File photo

Pride TT is calling for swift justice for the LGBTQIA+ community and loved ones of activist Kennty Mitchell, who was gunned down outside his Ste Madeleine home on Friday night.

A Pride TT release described Mitchell as a brave and respected member of the LGBTQIA+ community in TT, which is "once again grieving the senseless loss of one of our own."

"We hope that Kennty’s tragic death does not become just another forgotten statistic in a long list of unresolved acts of violence against members of our community. We urge the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to fully investigate his murder and bring those responsible to justice so that Kennty’s family and the LGBTQIA+ community can find the closure and justice they deserve."

The organisation said Mitchell's life should not be defined by how he died but by his powerful legacy of courage, strength and unwavering conviction to live authentically in a society that often sought to silence him.

"Kennty’s refusal to remain quiet in the face of discrimination and injustice serves as a bold reminder to all LGBTQIA+ people: never allow oppression to stifle your existence, your voice, or your dreams.

"His legal victory against police discrimination was a monumental moment in our fight for equality, proving that LGBTQIA+ individuals have the right to live peacefully and without fear of prejudice, hate, or violence in their own country."

It said Mitchell's activism also provided a beacon of hope and support for countless individuals, and his contributions were instrumental in elevating the visibility and rights of openly LGBTQIA+ citizens.

"Kennty played a pivotal role in Pride TT's call to expand Pride celebrations into South Trinidad by helping to co-ordinate and execute some of the activities following our community outreach town halls. He will be profoundly missed by his community and all those who were inspired by his work."

Another LGBTQIA+ organisation, Queer Corner Caribbean, offered condolences to Mitchell's loved ones, and condemned a newspaper report on the incident (not in Newsday) that it said was "disrespectful and unnecessary."

"Referring to Kennty as a 'self-proclaimed homosexual' in the opening line of the article was both disrespectful and unnecessary. Such phrasing undermines his identity and contributions as an activist, perpetuating harmful stereotypes about LGBTQ+ people.

"Words carry power, and careless language in reporting can alienate and stigmatise the very communities being discussed."

It said the media house's approach in this instance highlighted the urgent need for sensitivity and awareness when covering issues affecting marginalised groups. It urged the company to take immediate steps to improve its editorial standards by consulting LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations to better understand the impact of language choices. "Accurate and respectful reporting is critical to fostering understanding and inclusion."

Mitchell, 47, was gunned down outside his Richie Street, Ste Madeleine home around 11.30 pm on Friday.

Ste Madeleine police responded to a report of several gunshots around 11.45 pm. When they arrived they found the road empty except for Mitchell's body lying on the ground bleeding from apparent bullet wounds.

A district medical officer visited the scene and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James.

Crime scene investigators found eight spent nine-millimetre shells near Mitchell's body.

Investigations are ongoing.