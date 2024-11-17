Police burn $6m in weed in Toco, seize 10kg in Chaguanas

Marijuana plants

THE police have destroyed a marijuana plantation with estimated value of $6 million in the Toco Forest Reserve on November 15.

The operation, led by ASP Tewarie and supported by specialised teams, uncovered three marijuana fields spanning two and a half acres, with approximately 6,000 fully grown marijuana trees and 300 seedlings.

Officers also destroyed three camps in the area.

The operation was conducted by a co-ordinated team, including the Special Investigations Unit Jungle Operation Team, supervised by Cpl Mohammed: the Regiment Special Forces, led by Sgt Martin: the Southern Division Task Force, supervised by Cpl Mitchell and the Air Support Unit under Sgt Forbes.

In a separate operation on November 14, officers from the Northern Division North Task Force intercepted a vehicle in Chaguanas, seizing 10.6 kilogrammes of cannabis with an estimated street value of $1.16 million.

The vehicle, a white Kia, was stopped on Edinburgh Boulevard West and 20 packets of weed were found hidden in a black plastic bag.

Two individuals were arrested and taken into police custody.