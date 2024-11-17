Man killed while sleeping next to wife, baby in Marabella

What was supposed to be a weekend of celebrating his mother's birthday turned deadly when a Claxton Bay man was killed in bed while sleeping next to his common-law wife and two-month-old son.

The victim was identified as Mark Phillip Heeralal, 24, a fisherman of Chocolate City Avenue, Sum Sum Hill, Claxton Bay.

Police said they received reports of loud explosions at Bayshore West, Marabella around 12.10 am on November 17, while on patrol.

At the scene, Heeralal's common-law wife told officers they were asleep with their son when, around 12.05, she woke up after hearing a loud explosion which sounded like firecrackers.

She said when she checked on Heeralal she saw him bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She told investigators she also noticed the bottom half of a wooden double door which was previously locked, opened.

Police said they were told the family was visiting Heeralal's mother who celebrated her birthday on Friday.

Investigators do not yet have a motive for the killing.