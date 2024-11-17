Korean film festival at MovieTowne

THE Embassy of the Republic of Korea will host its first Korean Film Festival at MovieTowne, San Fernando from November 23-24.

In a release on November 14, the embassy said, "This special event is free to the public and will feature some of the best films that Korea has to offer, including Stand by Me, Tunnel and A Taxi Driver."

Tickets, it added, will be available at MovieTowne, San Fernando’s box office from November 16.

Stand by Me

Deok Gu, a seven-year-old boy, lives with his little sister, Deok Hee, and his grandfather in a country village. A few years ago, Deok Gu’s father had passed away in a traffic accident, and soon his mother ran away with father’s death benefit. Doing a part-time job only for the living, grandfather struggles to raise kids, and it’s not easy to buy even a small toy for Deok Gu. While Deok Gu is going to enter the elementary school, grandfather gets to know that there is not much time left for him. But Deok Gu is too young to look after his sister and even himself. So, grandfather prepares a present for his grandchildren that might be the last.

Directed by: Bang Soo-in

Starring: Soon-jae Lee, Soon-bae Cha, Gwang Jang, Gi-seop Jeong and Ji-hoon Jeong

Tunnel

Jung-Soo Lee drives home for his daughter's birthday. While driving through a tunnel that crosses through a mountain, the unthinkable happens. The tunnel collapses. When Lee Jung-Soo regains consciousness, he finds himself trapped inside his car. The car itself is buried under thousands of tons of concrete and debris. All he has inside the car are his cellphone, two bottles of water and his daughter's birthday cake.

Directed by: Kim Sung-Hoon

Starring: Doona Bae, Jung-woo Ha and Dal-su Oh

A Taxi Driver

Based on a real-life story, the film centres on a taxi driver from Seoul who unintentionally becomes involved in the events of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.

It is based on German journalist Jurgen Hinzpeter's interactions with his driver. In 1980, Man-seob Kim is a debt-laden widower who works as a taxi driver in Seoul. The client is Jurgen "Peter" Hinzpeter, a German journalist wanting to report on the increasing unrest in Gwangju. The two men are stopped by soldiers as they approach Gwangju, but manage to enter with Peter posing as a businessman. They soon arrive to find a city under siege by student protesters and the military.

Directed by: Hoon Jang

Starring: Kangho Song, Thomas Kretschmann and Haejin Yoo

MOVIE TIMES

November 23 & 24

Stand by Me 1 pm

Tunnel 4 pm

A Taxi Driver 7 pm

