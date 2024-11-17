Friends, family say farewell to slain Guapo businessman

Relatives of Alhakim Joseph view his body during his funeral at the Lot Ten Village Open Bible Church, Guapo on November 16. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Friends and relatives of a businessman shot dead during a police confrontation in Guapo on November 6, where a police officer was also killed, recalled his generosity and kindness during his funeral service on Saturday.

Brenda Trim-Hinds, the aunt of Alhakim Joseph, urged mourners to remember the joy Joseph brought into their lives.

She described him as a devoted member of the Joseph family, a loving father and son, a caring spouse and an ardent businessman.

"The list goes on and on. Although his time with us was short, his impact was immeasurable. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strong work ethic, kindness and unforgettable memories."

She added: "As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the life he lived, remember the joy he brought into our lives, his laughter and the love he gave."

At the funeral service, mourners packed Lot 10 Village Open Bible Church, with many mourners standing outside.

The 2023 Calypso Queen, Tameika Darius, dedicated a moving rendition of Come Jesus, Come to her cousin. moving mourners to tears.

Joseph, 45, was killed during an anti-crime operation. PC Krishna Banahar, 25, of Mon Desir, Fyzabad, was also shot dead at St Rose Street, Guapo during the incident. Another officer, only identified as Cpl Mohammed, was injured.

Banahar was cremated after a military send-off on November 9. Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, accompanied by a several senior officers attended the funeral along with Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.

Joseph's brother, Mwanza, appeared in court on November 13, charged with Bahahar's murder, possession of firearm and ammunition.

After the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Wayne Mystar said officers from the South Western Division Task Force, Siparia and Point Fortin CID went to a house along St Rose Street with a warrant to search for weapons and ammunition when they were met with gunfire around 4.45 am.

Banahar, who was dressed in civilian clothes, was shot in his head and several times in his torso. He died at the Point Fortin Hospital around 5.20 am. Joseph who was also shot and died at the hospital.

Mystar said a Glock pistol was recovered at the scene. Joseph's brother was taken into custody later that day.

Shortly after the incident, a female relative told Newsday they woke up to a commotion and initially believed they were being robbed.

