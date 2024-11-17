Freely expose yourself

-

Decades ago, when we were greener (in age and experience), many of my creative peers and I received offers of “exposure” from business people wanting to use our work in some manner – for free.

Some may say that they took advantage, others that we did indeed gain exposure via our names rolling up in the credits at the end of someone’s documentary, or a piece of artwork being on display at some high-visibility event.

There was the likelihood of someone saying “I love that music,” or “I love that artwork,” and approaching the relevant creator to actually pay him or her for a commissioned piece. I, and other fellow creatives, have experienced both sides of that coin.

In those days there was no social media, and going online was a slow, frustrating, screechy dial-up affair. We generally did not have ready means of gaining the exposure promised by those who did not want to (or could not afford to) pay us.

Today, via social media, it is possible for anyone to promote themselves and go viral overnight or, at the very least, be seen by a few more than would have seen/heard them otherwise.

>

A recent social media post, issued by MovieTowne (Trinidad), stated the following: “Calling all up and coming artists! This holiday season, we’re giving YOU the stage!

“Perform for free at Fiesta Plaza and share your talent with the MovieTowne family. Don’t miss this chance to shine – book your spot now! Call us at 720-1932.”

In TT, creative people have been and still are largely undervalued and underpaid. It is therefore not surprising that numerous artistes took to the comments to stand up against the MovieTowne offer, citing it as “insulting,” “an audacity,” to the disadvantage of musicians (who will be sharing their hard-worked talent, spending money on transport and costumes and using equipment on which they have spent thousands).

“Can rent be paid with exposure?” some queried.

A few people commented along the lines of: “Great opportunity for persons that want exposure. Those complaining, continue singing in the shower or playing music in your room rather than come out there and get noticed and possibly get future bookings.”

I can understand both sides. There are artistes who get paid to perform and might only agree to do pro-bono work for charities. Such a person is free to disregard the MovieTowne offer.

There are some artistes who, being new to the entertainment circuit, may see the offer as an opportunity to showcase their talent to a captive audience and might find ways of making money out of it anyway.

For example, they could perform music selections they have for sale online and give out call cards with links to that music. Assuming that their performance was well received, patrons with smartphones may purchase on the spot.

>

The kind of “talent” was not specified in the ad, so may not just be for musicians. New authors might therefore want to read book excerpts and have publications for sale. I know from experience (having had book readings of my published material) that the enjoyment experienced by a captive audience during the reading/performance can result in guaranteed on-the-spot sales.

In their comments, MovieTowne stated that it was offering the venue (which usually comes at a cost) for free. Even though not stated in the ad, I imagine it will also provide the sound system, lighting, etc. I also imagine it will have mechanisms in place to avoid accepting performances by screeching recorder-players or tuneless singers.

An offer was made, and whoever sees it as being of benefit to them is free to accept it. Whoever thinks it is an insult does not have to perform.

Most likely as a result of the backlash, MovieTowne turned off comments on the post, so that members of the public could no longer interact with it. The ability to communicate and peacefully navigate differences of opinion is not a strong point of our society.

Out of curiosity, I called the number on the ad for details and interacted with a pleasant woman who said she was from “marketing.” She said that some people had already showed interest or signed up – musicians, dancers, stand-up comedians, etc.

Videos are requested, to show performance quality. Sound system and lighting are provided, with dinnertime crowds as the audience. The offer runs from now until Christmas Eve.

We are each free to decide if this is an opportunity.