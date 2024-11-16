TT Kickboxing Federation hosts 2024 Championships in Tacarigua

Joshua James and Ronaldo Diaz get parted at a press conference at China Palace, Ellerslie Plaza on October 15 announcing the upcoming National Kickboxing Championships. The championships will be held on November 16. - Jeff K. Mayers

A total of eight titles will be on the line when the Trinidad and Tobago Kickboxing Federation (TTKBF), in collaboration with Combine Martial Arts Kickboxing Academy, hosts its 2024 High Impact Championships at the Tacarigua Sporting Complex from 7 pm on November 16.

The kickboxing championships have had an absence of over five years, and this year's event will see action with fighters from the featherweight to cruiserweight divisions.

Evolution Kickboxing, High Calibre MMA, Fierce Young Lions, Fine Light Fight Factory, HITT FITT, Intensity City, Prodigy Fight and Fitness and Rough House Training Centre are among the gyms which will be represented in competitive action. There will also be an exhibition bout between Kenneth "Iron Man" Bishop and event promoter and TTKBF hall of fame inductee Neil Fredricks.

One matchup which should have some extra intrigue will be the clash between Rough House's Ronaldo Diaz and HIIT FITT's Joshua James, who nearly came to blows during the launch of the event at Ellerslie Plaza in Maraval on October 15. During what was supposed to be a playful face-off for the media, Diaz and James had to be separated by TTKBF president Bharrath Ramoutar after getting too close for the other's comfort.

At the launch, Diaz, who has been training and fighting for 12 years, told Newsday he was "already in fight mode" and was eager to showcase his talent to the public. When the event gets under way, Diaz will have the chance to show his worth in his super middleweight (168 pounds) battle with James.

In the featherweight class (130 pounds), Shiva Toolsie will battle Staffon Samuel, with Darnell Sinaswee facing Vikash Goinda in the lightweight class and Nevin Byer fighting Donnel Phillips in the welterweight class. In other bouts, Le Shawn Moreno will tackle Jabari Chandler in the light heavyweight division, with Yuray Preval facing Tevin Greenidge in the cruiserweight division.

The general cost of admission is $200, with ringside seats priced at $250. Children under ten can enter for free.