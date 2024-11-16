Police promise new crime-fighting measures in Belmont

The corner of Erthig Road and Belmont Circular Road, Belmont, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE -

BELMONT experienced yet another murder on Thursday night, when one man was killed at a wake for the victims of the Belmont triple murder that occurred earlier this week.

Police said around 9.10 pm on November 14 they responded to reports of gunshots in Serreaneau Road, Belmont, near Salvory Terrrace.

When they arrived they saw a man lying on his back on the road. He was already dead.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Tyreke Birch.

Police enquiries revealed Birch was standing with a group of friends at the corner of Salvory Terrace and Serraneau Road when three gunmen wearing dark clothing came up to them.

The gunmen shot at the group hitting only Birch. The gunmen then ran off to St Barbs Road.

Police made checks for the suspects on St Barbs Road and surrounding areas, but no useful information was received.

Five people were stopped, interviewed and searched, but no illegal items were found or seized.

Three days ago, three men were killed while driving on Belmont Circular Road, opposite Willis Street.

They were identified as Josiah John, 21, Kadeem Andrews, 22 and 28-year-old Algernon Ryan, all of Belmont.

Newsday visited various parts of Belmont on November 15 and spoke to residents about the rise in gun violence this year.

Four residents spoke to Newsday on the condition of anonymity.

A man sitting outside his friend's home said he felt that crime in the community was the highest contributor to the country's overall statistics in the last ten years.

"The situation here real bad. It have like nine gangs in the area. I would say almost everyone in Belmont knows of someone in a gang."

He said while he does not feel safe living in the area, "Wah I'll do?"

The other man said the government and Minister of National Security did not care about "poor people.

"They suffering we. The Prime Minister has to do something."

The other man chimed in, "He don't give a f---."

They called on the country's borders to be protected – to stop the illegal guns and drugs from coming in.

They also said the community became a ghost town after 7 pm.

"Does barely have any taxis in the area after a certain time.

"And if you get one, is usually a young boy. And if he in anything and they shoot him up, you could get shoot up too."

Both men said police tried their best with frequent patrols and exercises, but it was not only dependent on them.

"Those who are in crime have to decide when they want crime to stop."

A female resident urged young men in the community to turn their life around.

"Try Jesus. Have a heart. It does not make any sense. What are you all gaining?"

She confirmed the active presence of the police in the community and said they were trying their best.

A small-business owner in the area said he changed his operation hours three years ago because of crime.

"I used to open till 9 pm, now I close at 6 or 7 pm latest."

He said his business was once open – the public could walk through – but was robbed, which made him implement burglar-proofing.

Asked for any possible solutions to the problem, he said, "The government have to choose to stop crime. They know what to do.

"Police can only do so much, and the patrols do not really help. It's not the police fault. They cannot know when a crime is about to happen."

Newsday also contacted head of police in the Port of Spain Division, Snr Supt Raymond Thom.

When asked what additional strategies the police could employ to get a hold of the crime situation in the community, he said it would be best to contact him on November 18, as they will use the weekend to add additional crime-fighting strategies to their arsenal.

When told of the resident's comments of police visibility, Thom said, "The residents would be very correct when they say we have a lot of patrols round the clock, so the police working.

"What these fellas (criminals) are doing is using phones and trying to time the police as the patrol pass. They run out, do their thing and then run through a track to get away."

He said his officers in the division are tired, but will continue the fight against rogue elements.

Thom said the police had to remain innovative with the measure they want to implement.

"With anything you have to keep twisting, turning and changing things to combat these criminal elements."

He said recent murders in Belmont have all been gang-related and the police, while under-resourced will keep using its intelligence to take down gangs in the area.