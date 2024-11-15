San Fernando twins with Point Fortin for city celebrations

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris, centre, teases Phillip Barker, third from left, chairman of Pan Trinbago South-Central region about getting a T-shirt for Pan and Powder, during a media launch on November 14. Also present are, from left, councillor Riyaad Hosein, Kwesi Moore, the Pan Trinbago PRO, Wendy Lewis and Marva Bostic. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

AS it celebrates its 36th anniversary since achieving city status, San Fernando has twinned with the borough of Point Fortin to get the formula that has made Borough Day a tremendous success.

Instead of celebrating one day, November 18, the actual date on which San Fernando transitioned from borough to city status, San Fernando mayor Robert Parris has taken a page from Point Fortin's book to bring focus and economic benefits during the month of November.

Celebrations began on November 1 with an inter-faith service and launch of City Month, and will culminate on December 7, with the mayor's ball at Pointe-a-Pierre staff club. The Prison Band will provide musical accompaniment.

On November 16, San Fernando will continue to be in the spotlight as revellers take over the streets from 4 am-10 am for J'Ouvert and later in the evening for the south segment of Pan Trinbago's Pan and Powder.

At a news briefing on November 14 at the Mayor's Box, Skinner Park, Parris said 225 police officers have been assigned to each event.

Stating he expects a safe, clean and fun environment, Parris appealed to citizens and participants, “to bask in the revelry as we celebrate 36 years, but do so sensibly.”

Ten bands have registered to participate in the J'ouvert celebration which will begin on Royal Road heading to Coffee Street, down Cipero Street and ending at Skinner Park.

A similar route has been mapped out for Pan and Powder which is scheduled to begin at 6 pm at the corner of Cipero and Coffee Street, traverse down Cipero Street and end at Skinner Park by 1 am.

Eight bands will participate in this event, including Heritage Skiffle Bunch, NLCB Fonclaire, Pan Elders, Panasonic, Golden Hands, NGC Couva Joylanders, Massy All Stars, Southern Stars, said Kwesi Moore, PRO of Pan Trinbago.

Moore joined with the mayor, and committee members, councillor Riyaad Hosein, Marva Bostic and Wendy Lewis to roll out the events still to come.

Parris said this event as well as the military and heroes day parade on November 23 from Skinner Park to King's Wharf, will entail some traffic restrictions and alternative routes have been provided. He said notifications have been released and again urged the public to take notice, to minimise inconvenience.

The two will be among others who will he honoured at the city's civic reception on November 18.

Parris said he has communicated with the business owners who operate commercial enterprises on the streets to be affected and they have been understanding.

On November 23, two sporting facilities at Skinner Park, the cycling track and netball court will be renamed in honour of local cyclist and former San Fernando mayor Ian Atherly and former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams who brought fame and glory to TT in terms of netball.

Thursday also saw the start of restaurant week, which will continue until November 20. On November 15, former Miss World Giselle La Ronde-West will lead models on the ramp for the much anticipated Fashion Fusion dinner and fashion show. This event will be held at Omardeen's Banquet Hall, Cipero Street from 6.30 pm.

This and some of the other events, the mayor said, are geared to raise funds for charity.

Parris thanked Culture, Tourism and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell for creating opportunities to market the city and to use tourism as the thrust to get people to know San Fernando and buy in to what it has to offer.

He also thanked Point Fortin mayor Clyde James for his insight helping the city to build the kind of energy visible in the borough.

Based on his advice, San Fernando has been able to stimulate economic activities by inviting promoters and small and micro business enterprises to get on board and take advantage of the possibilities that exist.