Roxborough road closes November 18 for sewerage project

THA Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Secretary Trevor James. - File photo

THE Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) said the Windward Main Road at Roxborough, near Renaissance Park, will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from November 18. This is to facilitate a sewerage project in the area.

Alternatively, the Cameron Canal Road, which connects eastward to the Roxborough/Bloody Bay Road, will be used to reroute the traffic. Drivers are advised to observe the traffic signs and barriers; and to take heed of enforcement officers assigned to regulate the flow of traffic.

The division apologised for any inconvenience caused.