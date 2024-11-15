Grinch who stole spirit of Christmas

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Under the leadership of prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar from 2010 to 2015, TT saw a dedicated effort to uplift the spirit of our nation’s youth, especially during the holiday season.

Each Christmas she hosted a grand children’s party that brought joy, laughter, and a sense of belonging to young Trinidadians and Tobagonians. These events, like the celebration at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, were not mere token gestures but heartfelt initiatives aimed at nurturing a sense of hope and unity.

With a commitment that extended over a decade in her own constituency, Persad-Bissessar expanded these cherished gatherings nationwide, personally singing carols, distributing toys, and sharing in the joy of the season with the children.

In stark contrast, under Prime Minister Rowley’s PNM government, these traditions have faded into memory. The current administration appears indifferent to the importance of community-based initiatives that bring happiness to our youth.

It feels as though Dr Rowley’s government has actively dismantled the traditions of care and connection that Persad-Bissessar established. Many now feel that Rowley has become the “Grinch” who stole the spirit of Christmas, depriving our children of the joy and community that these events once fostered.

After nearly a decade of PNM leadership, TT is grappling with pervasive issues of poverty, crime, and social discontent. The Rowley government’s tenure is now destined to go down as one of the most failed administrations in our nation’s history.

The Rowley-led government has not only disregarded Persad-Bissessar’s efforts to build a more inclusive and caring society, but has also cultivated an environment where cherished traditions are lost, and the well-being of our children is overlooked.

Now more than ever our nation needs a leader who values the well-being of our children and understands the role that traditions of unity and generosity play in nurturing a healthy society.

We need Persad-Bissessar’s spirit of leadership to restore these values, bring back cherished traditions, and free us from the shadow that Rowley and the PNM have cast over our nation.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima