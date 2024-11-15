Doubling down on Tobago autonomy

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - AYANNA KINSALE

MANY issues might decide the next general election. Tobago autonomy is one of them.

Farley Augustine’s shift in tone as it relates to two pending bills on this matter is a strong sign that his party senses both peril and opportunity.

In a political landscape characterised by deep divides and slender majorities, the two Tobago seats are key. Tobagonians could, yet again, become kingmakers. The party that shines brightest on autonomy might be rewarded at the poll.

In January, Mr Augustine was sending mixed signals.

After the death of Hochoy Charles, and a subsequent pledge by the Prime Minister to bring back the Tobago Self-Government Bill and the Tobago Island Administration Bill, the Chief Secretary denied reports that he had inserted fresh demands in correspondence with parliamentarians on the topic, saying, “That is not our place nor our job.”

>

He also said the current legislative proposals represented “a good starting point,” but suggested a few things could be “put in” alongside “slight changes.”

On November 10, however, Mr Augustine dispensed with equivocations and threw down the gauntlet.

“It’s time for the real deal,” he said in a special broadcast. “This matter is long overdue. Let us fix it now.”

He said Tobagonians should not receive an arrangement any less favourable that what was on the table in 2013 under the People’s Partnership; demanded a provision for eight per cent of the national budget (reversing his preference for a “formula”); reiterated that there should be four minimum provisions; and disclosed he would be writing letters to all sides of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“It is the duty of Parliament to protect the right of Tobago’s self-determination through clear and unambiguous provisions entrenched within the Constitution,” he said.

The Tobago politician laid bare what is at stake when he noted he was a “practical” politician and lamented that this matter was being dealt with “on the cusp of an election.”

Tellingly, he warned that the self-determination fight will not abate, whether this year or next year.

If much is at stake, much also stands in Mr Augustine’s way.

Though he wants eight per cent of the national pie, Tobago’s GDP in 2023 was just $1.7 billion. Its population was five per cent of the national population in 2022.

>

Pre-emptively delivering a strong reality check on November 8, PNM Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis warned the wresting of the two Tobago seats will not guarantee self-governance given the need for super majorities.

“All the rabbling is just for emotional excitement,” she told a meeting of the PNM Tobago Council.

Yet, Mr Augustine has effectively placed pressure on all legislators to resolve this issue once and for all either way.