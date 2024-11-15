Alderman rejects claims by Siparia Mayor

Victor Roberts, now a UNC alderman in the Siparia Borough Corporation, speaks during a protest at Woodford Square, Port of Spain in May, 2023. FILE PHOTO -

UNC alderman Victor Roberts has rejected claims made against him by Siparia Mayor Doodnath Mayhroo in relation to a report about materials missing from a stockpile belonging to the Siparia Borough Corporation.

The claims were reportedly made during statutory meeting of the SBC.

The report was made to the police on October 9 by former UNC councillor Jason Ali who has joined the PNM.

A newspaper report on November 13, said Mayhroo criticised Roberts and UNC councillor Deryk Bowrin for not supporting an initiative to account for material in the stockpile.

The report added that Mayhroo said during the meeting it was mentioned that certain councillors made calls for the transfer of materials, which were dropped in various locations.

In a WhatsApp reply on November 14, Roberts noted Mayhroo called on government to pass legislation to remove aldermen who act contrary to the interests of the corporations they serve.

He said, "One of the things that I hope for in the legislation that Mayhroo is calling for the PNM to implement, as it relates to recall to remove aldermen and so on. I hope in that same breath, that legislation will have clauses to remove corrupt councillors, corrupt chairmen and corrupt mayors."

In response to Mayhroo's statements about Bowrin and himself aligning with the PNM, Roberts said, "We supported (Mayaro MP) Rushton Paray in the (UNC) internal elections (in June). Since that we are branded PNM B team, PNM agents. All sorts of things."

Roberts campaigned on behalf of the United Patriots slate, led by Paray, which unsuccessfully contested the UNC's internal elections against the incumbent Star slate which was endorsed by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

He said despite the criticisms made against him and Bowrin by Doodnath, he is certain about one thing.

"We are not branded thieves and corrupt individuals."

Roberts said police investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Paray and fellow UNC MPs Anita-Haynes Alleyne and Dr Rai Ragbir, unsuccessfully contested deputy political leader posts on the United Patriots slate in those elections.

Paray, Haynes-Alleyne, Ragbir, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally and Naparima MP Rodney Charles have all publicly questioned Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the UNC to victory in the next election.

Charles announced last year he will not stand for re-election.

Paray, Haynes-Alleyne, Ragbir and Rambally have all submitted their nominations to be considered as UNC candidates.

On November 11, Persad-Bissessar rejected claims by Charles that she was more interested in preserving her position as UNC leader than winning the election and there was no transparency in the UNC's election screening process.