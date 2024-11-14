Low levels at WASA reservoirs continue

- File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is facing an average deficit of 33 per cent in its three reservoirs in Trinidad when compared to the long term average, while Tobago’s Hillsborough Reservoir is at 100 per cent capacity.

The figures were released in video updates posted to WASA’s Facebook page on November 14.

The Navet Reservoir faces the largest deficit as it is more than 40 per cent below its long term average.

The reservoir is usually 84.32 per cent full but as at November 11, was only at 49.63 per cent capacity.

The 62-year-old dam supplies water for a large swathe of South Trinidad including Tabaquite, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Debe, Penal, Princes Town, Rio Claro, South Oropouche, La Brea, Moruga and Fyzabad.

>

Hollis Reservoir is at 61.88 per cent capacity, 24.5 per cent less than its long term average of 81.95 per cent.

Built almost 90 year ago, Hollis Reservoir is the oldest of the dams and serves North Trinidad supplying water from Arima to Port of Spain.

Arena dam is 53.9 full, a 34 per cent drop from its long term average of 82.2 per cent.

In contrast to the other reservoirs, Hillsborough Reservoir in Tobago is the only one above its long term average (98.9).

In an adverse weather impact status update sent on November 14, WASA said its surface water treatment facilities in Aripo, Guanapo, Caura and Tompire had returned to regular service after persistent overnight rainfall in parts of North East Trinidad.

It added facilities in Matura and Quare were still down as it was waiting on river conditions to improve in those areas before restarting operations.