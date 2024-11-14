Eastern Credit Union donates glucose monitors at diabetes walk

Eastern Credit Union’s 13th Annual Diabetes Walk and Health Fair held on November 9, in Tobago, saw over 300 participants coming together in a united effort to raise awareness about diabetes and promote healthy living. World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14.

A media release said, the event began at the Store Bay Beach Facility at just after 3 pm and culminated at the Lowlands Mall, where participants were welcomed by Eastern Credit Union staff, who presented them with medals and nutritious snack boxes.

A key highlight of the event was the donation of 100 blood glucose monitors to the Scarborough Diabetes Association, the release said.

Richard Noray, CEO of Eastern Credit Union, presented the donation to Dr Adeyemi Maxwell, chairman of the Scarborough Diabetes Association, to support the local community in managing and monitoring blood sugar levels. These monitors are vital tools for individuals with diabetes, allowing them to track their blood sugar fluctuations in real time, thereby improving overall diabetes management.

Noray emphasized the importance of the walk as part of Eastern Credit Union’s ongoing commitment to supporting those impacted by diabetes and fostering healthier lifestyles within the communities it serves. "As a co-operative society, we believe in the power of community, and today’s event is a testament to our dedication to making a positive impact on the health and well-being of our members and the wider public."

The walk lasted just over an hour and was an overwhelming success, drawing a diverse crowd committed to raising awareness for diabetes prevention, care, and treatment. The event also provided valuable information through a health fair featuring local vendors promoting wellness and healthy living, the release said.

Eastern Credit Union, in the release, expressed gratitude to organisations for their invaluable support. "We must especially thank the official sponsor of the event, Cuna Caribbean Insurance. Other sponsors, Penny Savers, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Inspired Promotions, Forward Industries, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Store Bay Facility, Herbal Life Nutrition, Value Optical, Keto Klub TT, Bermudez and Nestlé Caribbean also contributed to the success of the event."

Eastern Credit Union remains committed to its social responsibility to support and advocate for the health and wellness of its members and looks forward to continuing this important initiative for years to come.