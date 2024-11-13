Windies coach : Alzarri, Shamar could be T20I series-saving additions

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy. - CWI Media/File Photo

WEST INDIES white ball coach Daren Sammy believes the experience of fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and the enthusiasm of recently debuted all-rounder Shamar Springer could be the series-saving catalyst for the maroon when they meet England in the third of five T20I matches on November 14 in St Lucia.

Despite clinching a 2-1 ODI series win over the Three Lions on November 6, the T20I squad have found it hard to get going in the shorter format, having convincingly lost the two opening T20Is.

However, with the return of Joseph to the squad following an on-field incident during the third CG United ODI at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, and an eager Springer ready to make an impact, Sammy remains hopeful their addition can spark a much-needed turnaround.

On November 12, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced two changes to the T20I squad for the remainder of the series with the Antiguan Joseph replacing Guyanese quick Shamar Joseph and Springer in for Andre Russell, who sustained a left ankle sprain during the opening T20I at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on November 9.

Sammy was pleased to have Joseph back in the bowling attack and has faith all-rounder Springer can make a lasting impression in the final three matches.

>

“Joseph is back from his suspension and we’re looking forward to welcoming him and the experience he brings in the squad. Yes, we lost two guys but we got two guys who are capable of doing the job for the team as well.

“Alzarri is more experienced and what he brings to the table with his pace in the power play and death bowling, and the ability to take wickets. Shamar just debuted after a really good CPL (Caribbean Premier League) especially with the ball. I’m looking forward to see what they could add to a team that needs to win starting on Thursday,” Sammy said.

Springer joins the squad fresh off two T20I games against Sri Lanka, where he picked up 1/25 from two overs in the first match and 1/24 from two in the second. He scored seven runs in the second T20I and did not play in the third.

England were ruthless in the opening T20I as they easily chased down West Indies target of 182/9 inside 17 overs, with opener Phil Salt slamming an unbeaten 103 runs, to seal an emphatic eight-wicket win.

In the second T20I, England cruised to victory by seven wickets, scoring 161/3 in under 15 overs, in response to the Windies’ 158/8. Jos Butler led all scorers with 83 while maroon skipper Rovman Powell’s knock of 43 was the highest from his team’s batsmen across the two matches.

Sammy said his squad have not shown their true potential despite them having quality players who can get the job done.

“Yes, England have played better cricket than us in the first two games but I’ve rallied St Lucia to come and be an extra 12th man that we need here. The guys have just not played the brand of cricket that has allowed us to win. It’s something we’re going to address but we have the manpower within that dressing room to win on Thursday. We’re taking it one game at a time,” he added.

He rues the loss of “Muscle” Russell but remains confident that Springer can be the wild card the team needs to turn the tables.

“It’s always a blow to replace someone like Russel; a very experienced player who brings two assets in bowling and batting, and also with fielding. We have young Shamar Springer, who made his debut in Sri Lanka (October) to replace him, an exciting young prospect. Shamar is going to get ready for the Test series (against Bangladesh from November 22-26).

>

The final three T20I games will be played at the same venue on November 14, 16 and 17.

England lead the series 2-0.

West Indies T20I Squad for third T20I against England

Squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Officials: Daren Sammy (head coach), Rawl Lewis (manager), Rayon Griffith (fielding coach), Floyd Reifer (batting coach), James Franklin (bowling coach), Dr Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning), Dane Currency (masseuse), Avenesh Seetaram (analyst), Jerome Foster (media officer)