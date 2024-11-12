Trinidadian charged with Tobago jewellery store robbery

A screengrab of a video showing a bandit stomping a worker at Caribbean Jewellers, Lowlands Mall, Tobago during a robbery on August 14. -

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the armed robbery of a jewellery store in Lowlands Mall, Tobago.

A police statement on November 12 said Kino Caldero from San Souci Bay, Trinidad, was caught and charged with the incident.

Caldero appeared before Master De Silva on November 11 and was charged with robbery with aggravation.

He was granted $250,000 bail with surety or a cash alternative of $25,000.

The court also imposed a nightly curfew on Caldero – 6 pm to 6 am – restricting his movements.

Police said the robbery occurred on August 14 when two men disguised in construction clothing, with guns, came into the store and carried out the robbery.

Tobago police and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) as well as the La Horquetta Police Station in Trinidad conducted the investigation.

Police said that the arrest of the second suspect involved in the incident remains a high priority.

Anyone with further information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Tobago Division CID or their nearest police station.