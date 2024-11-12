THA begins finance-literacy campaign at schools

The Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA) Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy kicked off its Finance Month 2024 on November 5, with a one-hour financial literacy workshop for children, and a business caravan.

According to a division media release, the aim of the month-long series of educational events is to enhance financial literacy and the business sector across Tobago.

“This year’s theme, Finance for All: Empowering Growth Together through Knowledge, underscores the division’s commitment to inclusivity, collaboration and the importance of financial education.”

The workshops for children ages 9-11, Money Moves: Building Smart Habits for a Bright Future, began at Mason Hall Government Primary School and North Regional Seventh Day Adventist Primary School. They were scheduled to be hosted at different schools across the country for the rest of the month.

Facilitated by the Financial Literacy Secretariat, the programme introduced students to the idea of money as a tool for purchasing goods and services, and taught them the importance of saving, smart spending and basic budgeting.

The series of activities also included the Business Development Unit’s Sensitisation Community Caravan and the annual Business Development Conference.

The caravan will visit eight communities across the island until November 22 and operate from 9 am-5pm. It will involve door-to-door interactions and a fixed location within each community.

The conference, which will conclude Finance Month 2024, will take place on November 19 at the Penthouse of the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

Designed to equip small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with actionable solutions and strategies, sessions will include Automation and Digitisation, led by Keino Cox; Cybersecurity, led by Ian John; and Economic Outlook, led by Dr Marlene Attzs.

They will cover practical solutions and strategies for SMEs, addressing challenges like scaling up, increasing digital presence, securing financing, and adapting to changing market conditions to ensure long-term success.

It will also address using digital marketing to reach more customers, boosting sales through e-commerce, understanding the risks of new technology, and finding ways to stay secure.

Secretary of Finance, councillor Petal-Ann Roberts said, “The division is committed to building a financially empowered Tobago. This year’s theme reflects our belief that financial growth is attainable for everyone when we prioritise education and create inclusive opportunities for all, from children to seasoned business professionals.

“Building a financially literate and resilient population is vital, especially in today’s changing economy. This conference empowers SMEs with the tools and knowledge to adapt, grow, and contribute to our island’s economic strength.”

Registration for the conference costs $300.

For further information, check the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy’s Facebook page and website, www.finance.tha.gov.tt.