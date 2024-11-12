Police seize rifle in Valencia, two arrested

- File photo

A tip-off has led to the police arresting two men and seizing an assault rifle in Valencia on Sunday.

Police said around 3.30 pm on November 10 they received a report about men armed with illegal guns and ammunition at Oropouche Road, Valencia.

When they arrived they saw three men of African descent, one with a multi-coloured backpack, standing at the side of the road.

When the three saw the police approach, the man with the backpack ran off. Police chased and caught him.

They searched the backpack and found a silver-and-black AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine containing 18 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and a 26-year-old man was also arrested pending further enquires.

The Eastern Divisional Gang Unit is continuing enquiries.