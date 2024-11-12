No charges in death of Princes Town student Jayden Lalchan

ACP for South/Central Wayne Mystar has confirmed there was not enough evidence to support claims that bullying was the contributing factor in the tragic death of 15-year-old Jayden Lalchan of Princes Town.

A media statement from the senior officer via WhatsApp on November 11 said after an extensive investigation, Southern Division police found insufficient evidence to substantiate bullying by any individual or group as a contributing factor to Jayden’s death.

“The evidence garnered to date does not meet the evidential threshold. However, the investigation remains active, and we encourage anyone with new information or evidence to come forward as we continue to seek answers and provide closure for the family and community,” Mystar said. “We are committed to keeping the public informed as this investigation progresses.”

Jayden died by suicide on October 2 at his family’s home.

He was a form four student at St Stephen’s College in Craignish Village, Princes Town. His parents, Rohan and Fareeda Lalchan, have publicly claimed their son had been subjected to ongoing bullying by his peers.

Earlier in the investigation, police sources said a file would be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

However, no arrests have been made.

Jayden’s death sparked widespread public outrage. Days after his passing, hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in the streets of Princes Town.

The school released a message on its Facebook page offering condolences to his family, friends, and teachers. It described his loss as “unimaginable” and reiterated the importance of kindness, empathy, and compassion in the community.

Anyone who needs help or may be thinking about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.