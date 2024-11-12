Newborn found dead in Claxton Bay

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

An autopsy is expected to be done on a newborn girl who was found unresponsive at home and taken to St Margaret’s police station in Claxton Bay on the afternoon of November 11.

The police reported that the deceased, Kamayah Rudder, of the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay, was born on October 20.

The police said around 4.30 pm on November 11, her mother arrived at the station with the newborn, who appeared to be unresponsive.

The newborn was fully cloaked in a pink blanket with her face exposed.

The mother reported that about 30 minutes earlier, while at home, she noticed her daughter was not moving or making any noises and brought her to the station for help.

Marabella police were also alerted, and officers took the mother and daughter to the San Fernando General Hospital, where staff tried to resuscitate the newborn.

However, at 5.32 pm, Dr Ranjit Yarna pronounced the newborn dead and ordered that the body be removed to the hospital’s mortuary for safekeeping pending a post-mortem.

The body bore no marks of violence. Investigators are treating the case as a sudden death.

Cpl Modeste is continuing the investigation.

The website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US national public health agency, says a sudden and unexpected death occurs in a baby aged younger than one year.

It added, “For these deaths, there is no obvious cause before investigation. Sudden unexpected infant deaths often happen during sleep or in the baby’s sleep area.”