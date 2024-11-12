Fitness instructor charged with sexual penetration of minor

- File photo

A 47-year-old fitness instructor was charged with sexual penetration of a minor on November 11.

A police statement said the man was granted bail with surety in the sum of $175,000 when he appeared before a court in Port of Spain.

The man is to reside in San Juan and must inform the police of any change in address within 48 hours.

The man must also report to the San Juan Police Station two times per week.

He is also required to stay 100 feet away from the victim and must not have any contact with the victim, directly or indirectly or with any other witnesses.

>

Reports said in November 2023, the victim was reported to be in a relationship with the suspect and also gave birth to his baby.

The matters were reported to the Barataria Police Station and the Special Victims Unit launched an investigation.

The accused was arrested on November 5 and charged on November 9.