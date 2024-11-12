Extortion hurting country

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I was deeply saddened by the story of young businesswoman Malaika Garraway, who was forced to shut down her spa in Cunupia due to repeated threats by extortionists.

Can you imagine the immense emotional, financial, and even physical toll this ordeal has had on Garraway and her family? It is unconscionable that a person’s life and livelihood can be threatened simply because they choose to work hard, build something of value, and make an honest living.

Garraway’s story is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by entrepreneurs in TT, especially women, who already encounter unique challenges in the world of business. Instead of supporting and encouraging these young business owners, petty criminal elements are shattering their sense of safety, their dreams, and their hard-earned livelihoods.

Extortion is extremely hurtful to our country on multiple levels. It breeds fear and insecurity, leaving people disillusioned and feeling powerless. It discourages investment and entrepreneurship, stifling economic growth.

Communities plagued by extortion often see a decline in property values and an overall diminished quality of life. It is a clear sign of social decay, which could take the country years – if not decades – to recover from.

>

Tragically, widespread extortion has become a reality in our nation. When will this nightmare end? It will end when we have a government with the political will and competence to confront this issue head-on.

This requires implementing comprehensive strategies to strengthen law enforcement and the judicial system, empower communities to resist criminal threats, and address the social inequalities that drive individuals toward crime.

The time to act to end extortion is now. TT deserves to be a place where hard work is rewarded, not punished.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail