Francis releases song of his heart

Francis McComie says he likes uplifting music -

FRANCIS McComie, affectionately known as "Julong" is determined to leave his mark on the Trinidad and Tobago music industry.

Francis released his first song, Rise Up, featuring Orange Sky's Nigel Rojas, when he was seven years old. Last month he released his second, a Christmas-themed song called My Heart's Song, this time featuring jazz saxophonist Tony Paul.

The songs were composed by him and his dad Anthony McComie, and it showcases Francis's guitar and vocal skills. My Heart's Song was launched live at the at the newly restored St Francis RC church in Belmont where Francis serves as a lectre and acolyte.

The 12-year-old student of Fatima College told Newsday Kids his focus is on his academics, but music is a big part of his life.

"I study music at school, and I'm part of school choir and the band, and I am learning pan in school because it is part of the curriculum."

Although he had not yet settled on a career plan, he will be choosing music as one of his subjects for CSEC.

"I play reggae and a bit of calypso, and I like pop."

Francis said he likes uplifting music. Rise Up, which was written and released during the covid19 pandemic, was about experiencing a new day, sharing joy and having fun. My Heart's Song talks about a wonderful and jolly Christmas season and was released at the church harvest to a large audience.

"Dad and I sat and wrote and edited it. It’s about Christmas and everyone coming together as one, loving each other and having fun together."

In addition to music, Francis is into art and tech.

"Secondary school is good so far. I'm still adjusting but I like art and I am part of the graphics club and I do some tech."

He said his love for music may have come from his dad, who is a bassist.

"He (Francis) has been blessed. I grew up with music in the household and Christmas time was always a wonderful experience. I'm seeing it come full circle," Anthony said.