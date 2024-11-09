Chinese food forever

Chinese food is a fast and healthy way to cook - Wendy Rahamut

HOME-COOKED Chinese food is simple, fresh, nutritious and satisfies me on all levels of spiciness, texture and taste.

For me, the key to preparing authentic and delicious Chinese food is the humble wok. There is much that can be cooked in one’s wok, from soups to dumplings and stir-fries, it is wonderful to braise in, steam in and deep fry in. It’s one of my favourite cooking vessels.

Not only is the right spice combination important in preparing Chinese food but also the right wok, no non-stick please, carbon steel is my preference. When heated up to its smoking point and the oil and aromatics are added, that hiss, sizzle and aroma when the raw food hits the heated surface is called wok hay, breath of a wok.

A Cantonese phrase used to describe the particular essence and aroma created when authentic stir-frying is performed.

Hay means energy or breath; hence

Wok hay means the "energy or breath of a wok."

It’s a fast and healthy way to cook and most of the recipes below can simply be served up with a bowl of steamed rice.

As the Chinese say

Chi hao he hao or enjoy your meal!

Spicy fish in black bean sauce

1 lb fish fillets cut into one-inch pieces

1 large onion, cut into strips

1 green pepper cut into strips

¼ cup flour

vegetable oil

Marinade:

1 tbs soy sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp corn starch

minced seasonings

2 tbs black bean sauce

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs minced ginger

1 tsp chilli garlic sauce

Marinate fish in marinade for about 10 minutes.

Combine sauce ingredients and stir well.

Lightly dust fish with flour.

Heat a wok and add 2 tbs oil, stir fry fish for a few minutes, remove from wok and clean pan.

Reheat wok and add 1½ tbs oil, when hot add minced seasonings, and stir fry for 15 seconds.

Add onions and peppers and cook over medium heat until onions are soft, add sauce mixture and heat until thick, add fish and heat well. Serve hot with white rice.

Serves 6

Stir-fried chunky vegetables in oyster sauce

Sauce

½ cup water

¼ cup oyster sauce

1 tbs soy sauce

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbs cornstarch

5 tbs vegetable oil

Seasonings:

1 tbs minced ginger

1 tbs minced garlic

⅔ lb mixed vegetables cut into 1½ inch pieces

Combine the sauce ingredients and set aside.

Heat a wok and add 2 tbs oil, add seasonings, stir fry until fragrant.

Add the vegetables and cover to steam for a few minutes, adding a few drops of water if necessary.

Add sauce and stir well until thick.

Serve immediately.

Serves 6

Sweet and sour chicken

1 lb boneless chicken

1 small carrot cut into thin strips

2 black mushrooms, soaked and cut into slivers, optional

1 green pepper, seeded and cut into strips

Vegetable oil for frying

Marinade:

2 slices ginger

1 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs minced chives

Coating:

1 egg yolk

½ cup corn starch

Seasonings:

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs minced ginger

½ cup chopped chives

Sauce:

8 tbs white vinegar

4 tbs tomato ketchup

3 tbs sugar

1 tsp corn starch

1 cup water

salt and white pepper

1 tbs sesame oil

1 tbs soy sauce

Cut chicken into one-inch pieces and combine with marinade, let rest for 30 minutes.

Mix sauce and set aside.

Spread the potato flour onto a plate, beat egg and set aside.

Dip chicken in egg then dredge in potato starch, fry in hot oil until golden brown, drain.

Heat a clean wok over high heat, add 2 tbs oil add garlic and ginger and stir fry until fragrant, add carrots, green pepper and mushrooms.

Add sauce and cook until thick. Add chicken and turn heat to low, cook for one minute, remove to a platter and sprinkle on chives.

Serves 4 to 6

Stir-fried tofu

8 ozs firm tofu

1 cup cornstarch

½ cup vegetable oil

4 large dried black Chinese mushrooms, soaked in warm water for 2 hours

½ cup water chestnuts, sliced

2 cups broccoli segments

1 small carrot sliced

2 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs minced ginger

Sauce

½ cup water

1 tsp sesame oil

½ cup vegetarian stir fry sauce

2 tbs light soy sauce

Place tofu in a clean kitchen towel, wrap and place a weight on top of tofu.

Combine sauce ingredients and set aside.

Mix one tbs cornstarch in ¼ cup water and reserve.

Slice stems off mushrooms and discard, slice mushrooms.

Remove cloth from tofu and cut into one-inch cubes.

Dredge in cornstarch, heat ⅓ cup oil in a wok or frying pan and fry tofu cubes until light golden in colour drain. set aside. Or air-fry tofu for about 10 minutes.

Heat wok, add 2 tbs oil, add garlic and ginger and stir and fry until fragrant, add mushrooms and chestnuts, stir and fry for about one minute, add broccoli and carrots and stir and fry for a few minutes until tender crisp.

Add tofu and stir, then add sauce.

Slowly add a little cornstarch mixture until the desired thickness is achieved.

Serve over plain rice.

Serves 4 to 6

