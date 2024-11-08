RS/RR Productions closes season with Love Is Ah Wuk!

The cast of Love Is Ah Wuk! -

RS/RR Productions Theatre will close its 2024 season with this year’s hit comedy Love Is Ah Wuk! at the Cipriani College of Labour & Co-Operative Studies, Valsayn.

In a media release the theatre company said, "We want to collectively thank all our patrons who have attended our shows throughout the year and to let you know that as a theatre company we do face many challenges but are energised by your comments, feedback and support. To show our gratitude, we are giving away annual passes for 2025 to four lucky audience members this weekend. These passes will grant admission to any RS/RR Productions Theatre show throughout the year 2025."

This year, RS/RR Productions Theatre brought a diverse lineup of plays, including Fifty-Ish, Love Is Ah Wuk!, Bacchanal, Bobol, and Bad Behaviour, Lotto Madness, and most recently, Dat’s Xtravagant News!

Love Is Ah Wuk! takes the audience on a side-splitting adventure, where six hapless souls seek solace from life’s chaos in a charming beach home in Tobago. The intertwined lives of these individuals unravel amidst a whirlwind of hilarity, suspense, romance, and unexpected revelations.

Secrets abound and with desires running wild, be ready for a rollercoaster of passion, betrayal, and redemption. Brace for the uproarious twists and turns as jealousy sparks, hate brews, love blossoms, and failing marriages hang on for dear life, the release said.

RS/RR Productions Theatre thanked its dedicated team of writers, directors, producers, and designers Ricardo Samuel, Debra Boucaud Mason, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Lisa Bain, Hayden Rodriguez, David Williams, Celia Wells, Sean Edwards, Carlos Quashie, and Lineesha Walters, and its set and other production crew (Lisabeth, Joshua, Justin and Jordan).

It also thanked the actors who brought the stories to life, including Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Corinne Browne, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Kala Neehal, Natasha Lake, Andrew Friday, Nicholas Subero, Saul Ramlal, Meegan Dass, Penelope Spencer and Nikki Crosby.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on November 9, and 6.30 pm on November 10.

Tickets are available at advertised outlets, the Cipriani College box office (12 pm-6 pm), and online.

.