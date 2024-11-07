Red Force battle Windies Academy in Super50

Red Force batsman Amir Jangoo on the attack against Leeward Islands in a Super50 Cup match on November 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CWI Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force will aim to get back to winning ways against West Indies Academy at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies in St Augustine on November 7 at 9 am.

Red Force are third in the eight-team standings with two wins and one loss and West Indies Academy are in sixth position. After victories against Combined Campuses and Colleges and Windward Islands Volcanoes to start the campaign, Red Force fell to defeat after an impressive display from Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on November 3.

Batting first, Red Force posted 291/6 in 50 overs. The trio of Amir Jangoo (96), Jason Mohammed (79 not out) and Tion Webster (60) all cracked half centuries for TT.

It was not enough as Justin Greaves cracked 151 not out to steer Hurricanes to 292/3 in 47.3 overs. Greaves is in the form of his life as it was the right-hander's third consecutive century to start the tournament.

In another match on November 7, fourth-placed Guyana Harpy Eagles will battle fifth-placed Jamaica Scorpions at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair at 9 am.

STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*L*NR*Bonus Pts*Total Pts*NRR

Pride*3*3*0*0*13*31*0.222

Hurricanes*4*2*2*0*15*27*0.479

Red Force*3*2*1*0*13*25*0.740

Harpy Eagles*4*1*2*1*16*25*0.405

Scorpions*3*2*1*0*8*20*0.682

WI Academy*3*1*2*0*9*15*-1.427

Volcanoes*3*1*2*0*4*10*-0.655

CCC*3*0*2*1*7*10*-0.894