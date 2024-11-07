Carnival 2025 to be launched on November 23

Nadia Batson - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Carnival 2025 will be launched on November 23 and feature a free parade at the Drag, Queen’s Park Savannah, followed by a concert featuring stars including Patrice Roberts.

A release from the National Carnival Commission (NCC) on November 5 said the launch will be held at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah, from 3.30 pm.

The theme for next year’s festival is Trinidad and Tobago Carnival – No Place Like Home, it said.

“Set to be an all-star celebration with some of the biggest names in calypso and soca, pan, mas and more, the event will showcase a variety of TT's Carnival elements, beginning with an invocation ceremony and a Carnival parade along the Drag at 3.30 pm, followed by a mega-concert in the Grand Stand starting at 5 pm.

>

“Some of the performers scheduled to appear at the concert are: Patrice Roberts, Nadia Batson, KMC, Kernal Roberts, A Team with Nishard M and Zan, Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra, and Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra.”

The release quoted NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters as saying the launch event was a clear signal to the world that Carnival 2025 was “right in front of us.”

“With this launch, we are inviting everyone to join with us as we get ready to take that magical journey, and once again host the Greatest Carnival Experience on Earth,” he said.

Gypsy said the commission’s sights were set on presenting an “authentic” Carnival season and it hoped to continue to “enhance our nation’s cultural and tourism offerings.”

“We are focused on improving our product as it continues to significantly contribute to our nation’s coffers,” he said. “We intend to use this launch to remind everyone of what makes TT Carnival unique and second to none.

“As we open our Carnival City doors, we share a message that when it comes to Carnival, the real thing, there is no place like TT. No place like home.”