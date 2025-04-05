Roger Alexander: I will remove dark clouds over Trinidad and Tobago

UNC candidate for Tunapuna Roger Alexander greets a constituent during a walkabout in Tunapuna on April 1. - Faith Ayoung

FORMER sen sup Roger Alexander said he hopes to help bring security to TT, speaking publicly moments after filing his nomination papers to be the UNC candidate for Tunapuna in the April 28 general election. He was accompanied by yellow-clad, vuvuzela-blowing supporters to the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) returning officer at the Upper El Dorado Community Centre on April 4.

"This is the beginning of the process where I intend to remove the dark clouds that are over not just Tunapuna but TT. The cloud that has caused families to be separated by death, businesses that are afraid, families that are afraid to walk the streets, children that are afraid to go to school, teachers that are afraid to teach," Alexander told supporters.

"Police cannot do their job. The fire service cannot get the job done. The coast guard has to watch and the list goes on.

"The time has come for us to remove that cloud and return the lights."

Alexander hoped for a system whereby everyone could be happy.

"The resources of this nation must not be shared among a couple of people but for every single body. Today is a brand new day.

"I left a place where I was comfortable watching but not satisfied. And I know that I can and I will make a difference, make a change, to ensure safety and security return to this good nation."

He said young people would not be left out.

"The criminal entity, you are not left out. If the change comes from the nation you too can make a change."

Alexander urged that TT return to a state where other countries respected it and one was proud to be a Trinbagonian.

"That day must return, and it starts now. Thank you. Let's go and get the job done, because when UNC wins everybody wins."

Reporters asked if UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had asked him to be minister of national security in any future UNC government.

Alexander replied, "Well my leader has spoken to me and she told me – you know back in the day when I was a police and I used to say 'she told me something'? – well, she told me something."

He said, "We will work together as a team to ensure the safety and security of this nation, whatever my input may be."

Newsday asked if three weeks was enough time for him to make an impact in the marginal seat of Tunapuna, and what sort of reactions has he been getting from constituents.

"Very positive reactions."

On impact, he said some people were unable to change things, but added, "Leaders are not made. They are born."

Newsday asked him what people were upset at him about, when he had complained in a recent news interview that his critics may hit, "Alexander this and Alexander that."

Alexander said as a police officer he had often have to do exercises such as raiding homes, prompting various reactions.

"But as we speak at this time, I want to remove all that stigma, because it was all about service to my people and the protection of my citizens."

At that, Alexander was pulled away from reporters by a UNC constituency official who said, "Thank you very much. We have one more engagement."

Asked earlier about the recent discovery of a gun in a prison cell, he said it was not surprising but was uncomfortable, but urged a more hands-on approach in running the prison.

PNM candidate and former MP Esmond Forde sought to set himself apart from Alexander by telling reporters he was the local candidate, who was schooled and now lived in the constituency.

"If a candidate is not from Tunapuna, he starts at a disadvantage."

Forde said some people asked why he attended so many wakes, but said he usually accepted invitations to such events.

Saying he knew the UNC constituency executive in Tunapuna, he asked why no one wanted to vie against him (rather than Alexander). "Where are the Tunapunaians?"

Calling the names of many streets in Tunapuna that he said he frequented, he doubted Alexander had a similar familiarity with the constituency.

Forde said he was totally unawed by the crime-fighting reputation of Alexander, whom he alluded was an outsider to Tunapuna.

"He was a policeman for many years. What has he done? What does he bring to the table now?"

In contrast, Forde said that under his tenure, Tunapuna was now covered by the Eagle Eye project initiated by the business community. "The government and police have been their best.

"We have been working in Tunapuna. Crime has been down.

"We have been having a series of community meetings – right here at this community centre, at Hillview College. We have had meetings in churches in order to bring to the people what we are going to do about crime."

Forde said Tunapuna residents had been excited by a recent visited by Prime Minister Stuart Young, due to visit again on April 5 for a PNM rally at Exodus pan yard.

Asked for his message to youth, he urged them to ensure they become employable, as he noted a plethora of courses offered via the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.

"Persons need to come out and apply. I try my best."