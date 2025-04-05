Al-Rawi claims UNC buying votes, Dowlath: ‘It’s not true’

PNM San Fernando West candidate Faris Al-Rawi -

PNM San Fernando West candidate Faris Al-Rawi says the Opposition UNC is engaging in a campaign to buy votes from the most vulnerable people in the key marginal constituency because it has realised it cannot win on its own merit.

He made the statement after filing his nomination papers at the San Fernando North Community Centre on April 4.

His UNC rival Michael Dowlath later rejected this statement.

This is the third time Al-Rawi, who is also Rural Development and Local Government Minister, is contesting San Fernando West for the PNM. He won the constituency in the September 2015 and August 2020 general elections.

Al-Rawi felt humbled to have been selected a third time as the PNM’s San Fernando West candidate.

He disclosed, “Last night, I received very interesting information. The UNC’s campaign, on very good sources, is intent on spending $1.5 million in cash to buy votes.”

Al-Rawi said, “They (UNC) believe and we have the names and places of people that they are targeting because our intelligence is very good.”

He added, “They believe that San Fernando is to be bought. They are targeting the poor and most vulnerable people because they have effectively conceded that they cannot win a campaign against me.”

Al-Rawi said he was not blaming Dowlath for this.

“I will not say negative things about people who are much older than I am. I respect him in his retirement etc. But San Fernando West is not to be bought.”

Al-Rawi condemned the UNC for believing the people of San Fernando are “stupid. desperate and unintelligent.”

He warned the UNC, “You have another thought coming.”

Al-Rawi told the media, “I don’t say that lightly. I say that with actual evidence of where things stand.”

He said, “We will not tolerate dirty tricks from the UNC. We send a signal. We are not poor and desperate and stupid people in San Fernando.”

To anyone who accepts inducements from the UNC, Al-Rawi continued, take it and spend it slow.

“You aren’t seeing it for five years. As a yellow rash erupts in this country and surfaces once every five years just remember, take all their money and spend it slow.”

Asked if he would provide the information he has about the UNC’s plans to either the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) or the police, Al-Rawi said, “I have served as the attorney general of this country for a very long time. I don’t say things lightly.”

He added, “I am making no defamatory comment on any single person. I am giving you intel that I have received.”

Al-Rawi said, “I am the kind of fella that knows that if you have intel, convert it into evidence.”

He repeated, “So for everybody who looking to make a jail, just make sure you understand who you’re dealing with. That’s all I’ll say.

The PNM, he continued, does not have to resort to such tactics to win the election.

In a subsequent WhatsApp response, Dowlath said, “These claims are not true. The UNC San Fernando West campaign is a clean campaign. He added, “This seems to be a desperate attempt by other parties, if they are fabricating claims like these.”

When he filed his nomination papers earlier in the day, Dowlath came with a small group of UNC supporters.

In contrast, the PNM supporters were accompanied by a music truck.

Dowlath said he did not come with a music truck because the centre is located close to two hospitals and a school.

“You have to understand your concern and caring for the people of San Fernando West. You have to be sensitive to their needs.”

Dowlath said he had no problems with filing his nomination papers and was confident of victory on April 28.