Sweat Equity Crew holds Pork & Parang fundraiser to assist youth

The Sweat Equity Crew is on a mission to engage young people in outdoor activities through sport, and to channel their energy and talent into positive, productive avenues that benefit both their communities and society.

To continue to achieve its goals for its youth programmes, Sweat Equity Crew will host a fundraiser, Pork & Parang 2, a food-inclusive, on November 9, at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street, St Augustine, (behind Lakshmi Girls' High School), a media release said.

Entertainment will come from Crazy, Eddie Charles, DJ Ramona, and La Mansion Parang Band. Drinks will also be on sale, and free, secured parking will be available at the UWI car park opposite UWI Doubles, the release said.

The founders of the Sweat Equity Crew are Carol Parris, Damion Marcellin and Gail Serrette-Walcott.

The release said since its formation in 2022, Sweat Equity Crew has successfully organised three youth sports events, including an Emancipation football national tournament on August 1, which has become an annual event.

Sweat Equity Crew said in the release, "We are all too aware of the rising concerns surrounding young individuals who, without positive influences, may fall victim to violence or become involved in criminal activities. It is our belief that, through community-focused initiatives, we can help redirect this energy and secure a brighter future for our next generation."

Tickets cost $250 each and can be purchased at Perry Ellis Stores, East Gates Mall, Trincity and Gulf City Stores.

For more info: Carol – 789-0272, Charmaine – 374-2854, and Damion – 495-2551